BWSSB employee killed after tree falls on car in Bengaluru

"The man was unwell and was sitting alone in the car parked at the entrance of the building when the tree fell on his car," an official said.

news

A Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) employee was killed after a tree fell on the car he was sitting in at a BWSSB e-payment facility in Bengaluru. The deceased was identified as Srinivas, 45, an attender at the BWSSB facility. The incident occurred at around 3:00 pm on Thursday afternoon at the BWSSB facility which is located close to Trinity Church.

The car was parked at the entrance of the BWSSB facility which also houses a water tank. "The attender was unwell and was sitting alone in the car parked at the entrance of the building when the tree fell on his car. We are determining how old the tree was," an official who reached the spot stated.

A part of the tree fell on the car Srinivas was sitting in. He sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to Bowring Hospital by those nearby. On the way to the hospital, he passed away.

A team of police officials rushed to the spot when the incident occurred. "A group of police personnel and Hoysala vehicle reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported to us. He was transferred to an ambulance however he died on the way," a police official said.

The relatives of the BWSSB employee including his daughter were inside the building when the incident occurred. Srinivas was waiting in the car. He had just returned after receiving treatment for a leg injury, a source close to the family told TNM.