Buy Instagram Followers in 2022: Top 15 Sites to Buy IG Followers Reviewed

Whether you're an influencer, a brand, or an avid social media user - growing your social media following can be challenging.

Read on to see some valuable tips and tricks for buying real followers, whether itâ€™s for Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or even SoundCloud, this article has you covered.

Overall, we believe Media Mister is the best service of them all. It offers real, organic IG followers, great rates, and much more!

Letâ€™s get to it!

Buy Instagram Followers in 2022:

â€¢ Media Mister - Best site to buy Instagram followers overall

1. Media Mister - Best Site To Buy Instagram Followers and Likes

Top features:

â€¢ Generates real followers by running real promotions for your account

Media Mister is one of the best Instagram services out there for quality and the sheer number of services you can buy. For example, you're able to purchase likes, followers, mentions, profile visits, saves, comment replies, and much more!

This lets you build an impressive following and noticeable growth without having to do much at all.

Moreover, Media Mister offers targeted followers, which is far more effective when promoting your brand or service. Meaning the followers can be from a specific country such as the USA, Canada, Brazil, Italy, etc.

The minor downside is that Media Mister doesn't accept Paypal, but you can still pay with any major credit card or cryptocurrency instead.

Buy Real Followers With Media Mister

2. Mr.Insta - Get Free Instagram Followers

Top features:

100% authentic followers - no bots â€¢ Offers Instagram hashtag research and optimization

If you want to gain 25 more IG followers without paying a dime, then we recommend giving Mr.Insta a try.

To give people a taste of their services, the platform offers 25 free followers delivered within 48 hours. Additionally, you can instead opt for 20 likes on a specific post at no cost.

After that, you can choose from plenty of affordable packages to suit your budget. Then, all you need to do is pick a plan, follow a couple of profiles that match your demographic, and that's it - Mr.Insta will do the rest!

The only downside is that to receive these perks, your account must be public. However, that's a small price to pay to receive free and authentic followers.

Free Trial With Mr.Insta

3. Ampfluence - 100% Human-Powered Instagram Followers

Top features:

100% money-back guarantee â€¢ Interacts with your target audience

Ampfluence is more than just a platform where you can buy Instagram followers. The site also places great emphasis on targeting your audience, engaging with other users, and effectively marketing you or your brand.

During your consultation, Ampfluence will take the time to understand your audience and how people engage with your content. After which, the company will engage with your target audience and organically grow your following over time.

While Ampluence isn't a fast-track road to getting 100k followers - their more targeted approach is more effective for organic growth.

Money Back Guarantee With Ampfluence

4. Famoid - Excellent Advertising Service for Instagram

Famoid not only provides high quality followers but it also offers drop protection, which means that the followers will be added gradually and organically - without raising any red flags.

You can also purchase likes for your Instagram posts, and Famoid caters to other social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, and TikTok.

The minor downside is that Famoid doesn't seem to be offering free refills for Instagram followers. Nevertheless, the Instagram users you do get are 100% authentic and active.

Try Famoid Today

5. Buzzoid - Buy Instagram Followers Cheap

Buzzoid provides Instagram followers, views, and likes - all of which aim to improve your online presence.

So, whether you're a social media influencer or you're interested in social media marketing for your brand - Buzzoid offers a fast-track way to buy high-quality premium followers- with active accounts.

Unfortunately, the smallest amount you can get at a time is 500 followers with no trial period. However, the purchase includes a 30-day refill plan - ensuring that any lost followers will be promptly topped up again.

6. InstaMama - Get 50 Free Likes

If you prefer testing out a service before purchasing, then InstaMama is an excellent way to go. By putting in your email address and a link to a specific Instagram post - you can get 50 free likes!

Additionally, InstaMama assures that it does not give out any bot followers, and you'll only receive authentic best quality Instagram followers to grow your account.

While the higher follower packages are more expensive, InstaMama allows you to purchase up to 5,000 followers at a time - all of which will be applied gradually to make it seem more natural.

7. Get Viral - Great Customer Service

You can gain followers for your Instagram or other popular social media platforms using Get Viral services.

The site boasts a highly responsive 24/7 customer service team who will take any queries or concerns you may have. On top of that, Get Viral boasts pretty affordable rates, and the order starts within 8 hours after payment.

The downside is that the site doesn't state the type of followers you'll get. However, judging from the positive user ratings, the followers are of high quality.

8. Instapple - Buy Instagram Comments

On Instapple, you can buy Instagram followers, views, likes, and comments.

On top of that, the platform promises delivery within minutes, and you can also expect real followers or comments from active accounts. It's also a good site if you're looking for cheap Instagram followers - as the prices start from as low as $2.

While there is no refill guarantee, most users have only positive things to say about Instapple.

9. iDigic - Top-Range Instagram Growth Packages

iDigic offers a straightforward and effective way to buy real Instagram followers with almost instant delivery.

On top of that, you can buy views and likes - all of which come from active Instagram accounts.

Best of all,

iDigic includes A 100% money-back guarantee if you aren't happy with its services, making up for iDigic's higher price range!

10. Viralyft - Buy Instagram Auto Likes

Viralyft aims to help you gain organic followers quickly and at the best prices, too.

The company's auto likes system is also highly effective - this works by adding a certain amount of likes to your Instagram account as soon as you upload a post. Again, this is a great way to get the ball rolling and always ensure your post gets proper engagement.

While most of its positive reviews come from Spotify account owners - Viralyft is a highly rated platform for buying real followers.

11. Likes.IO - Buy Instagram Followers Safely

A considerable part of growing your Instagram following includes engaging with usersâ€™ content, which improves your visibility, and interests others in what you're promoting. Likes.IO does precisely that by liking and commenting on your target audienceâ€™s content.

On top of that, Likes.IO takes the time to replenish your account if there is a drop in followers, and the followers you get are 100% real and active with legit accounts.

Lastly, the turnaround time is fast, yet the followers will be applied gradually - to make it seem more organic.

While larger packages are slightly pricier, right now, you can enjoy up to 70% off when buying Instagram followers in bulk!

12. Stormlikes.net - Organic Instagram Followers

If you're looking for a few thousand followers - then Stormlikes.net is your best bet!

The site guarantees high-quality Instagram followers with real accounts, so the Instagram algorithm doesn't mark down your profile. The process is pretty quick, too, as you'll see the first few followers rolling in as soon as your payment is approved.

Got a question or concern? No worries!

Stormlike's 24/7 customer support is ready to take your questions and help you along every step of the way via their live chat.

What we love the most is how Stormlikes has taken a unique and very secure approach to ensure no suspicions are raised after acquiring your followers.

While there is no free trial available at this time, Stormlikes is offering up to 70% off on their bundle deals!

13. Famups - Weeds Out the Fake Accounts

With so many dodgy sites out there, it's important that you buy followers from a legit and secure platform.

Famups provides active Instagram followers that will help you grow your Instagram page effectively and securely. In addition, the platform values your privacy and offers plenty of safe payment methods to ensure anonymity.

While Famups price packages are a little high, it promises fast delivery, 24/7 live support, and satisfactory results.

14. Gold Star Social - Buy Cheap IG Followers

Gold Star Social helps you grow your social media platform by buying new followers, views, or likes.

Its package deal included worldwide followers for better reach with fast delivery included. Some of the site's pros include affordable pricing and a secure platform to make your purchase.

Unfortunately, Gold Star Social doesn't offer PayPal or cryptocurrency alternatives, which brings it down on our list.

15. SocialEmpire - Buy Real Instagram Followers, Easily

If you want a simple way to buy Instagram followers without the hassle, then Social Empire is worth checking out.

All you need is to choose a plan that appeals most to you, after which the site will create a custom campaign and launch it for you - and then wait for the views, likes, and followers to roll in.

While Social Empire promises adequate customer support, we couldn't locate a 24/7 service - which puts Social Empire at the very bottom.

What to Consider Before You Buy IG Followers:

We know how hard it is to organically grow your following, especially when you're first starting out. This is why we have scoured high and low to find the best websites that sell 100% authentic Instagram followers that will improve your social media presence.

Not only that, but we also took to other user reviews across many platforms to see what they have to say about each platform. The total score and ranking for each site is calculated using the following benchmarks.

â€¢ Price - No one wants to shell out the big bucks for a service that might or might not work. This is why we only chose sites that deliver what they promise - without breaking the bank.

Guide to Buying Instagram Followers:

Is It Safe To Buy Followers on Instagram?

The biggest concern most people face is if buying IG followers is safe or legal.

The short answer is yes, it's perfectly safe to buy Instagram followers, likes, views, or comments online; the trick is where you buy them.

Buying from dodgy websites can lead to an influx of fake Instagram followers which will harm your Instagram growth in the long run or make your account appear spammy.

This is why it's vital to purchase Instagram growth packages from trusted sites like Media Mister - who value your privacy and only sell authentic followers.

How Can You Tell If an Influencer Has Fake Followers?

The easiest way to know if an account has fake followers is by checking out the followers' pages.

For example, if the accounts appear blank with no profile picture - there is a chance they are fake.

Additionally, the account may have an uneven distribution of likes and followers; for example, if they have 10k followers and only 50 likes on their most recent post, that's also a red flag.

Lastly, HypeAuditor is a free tool you can use to check if an account has fake followers.

Should I Remove Ghost Followers?

You might think more followers equals a better Instagram presence, but in reality, that's not the case at all.

Ghost followers are accounts created by real people or bots who never interact with your content or simply don't use their accounts.

These fake or ghost accounts can really hurt your credibility and lower your overall engagement rate. Therefore, it's a good idea to remove these.

Buy Real Followers With Media Mister

How Many Instagram Followers Do You Need To Get Paid?

While the number is constantly changing, as of now, it's estimated that you'll need to have at least a 5,000 follower count and approximately 310 sponsored posts per year to generate somewhere around $100,000.

While this might not seem like many followers to start with, they need to be quality followers and not bots. Additionally, your content must also be engaging and frequently updated.

How Much Does Instagram Pay For 1 Million Followers?

An account with over a million organic followers can make as much as $10,000 per post![1] While it may seem too good to be true, the numbers don't lie.

It may seem unattainable initially, but you can gradually increase your follower count with a service like Media Mister to create a better online presence.

How Can I Get More Followers Without a Service?

You don't need to shell out the big bucks to grow your Instagram following, nor do you need a service like Stormlikes, either (though it helps!)

Here are a few tips to get that follow count up:

â€¢ Hashtags: Using the proper hashtags increases user engagement, which in turn leads to more followers. They also help categorize posts and attract users to a particular niche.

To sum up, by using the right hashtags, uploading frequently, and offering value - you can get organic followers who will interact with your content.

However, it's a good idea to use a service like MediaMister for an extra boost at the start, as they'll make your Instagram account look more credible.

The Takeaway: Where Can I Buy IG Followers?

Buying followers online can be pretty stressful, as all sites promise services that seem too good to be true - and more often than not, fill your account with bots.

Using a service like Media Mister can get your online presence off to a good start. Mainly because these platforms promise to provide only 100% authentic followers who will actually engage with your content.

Good luck with growing your account, and thanks for reading!

