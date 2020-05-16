Buses, autos, cabs in Karnataka may resume limited services from Monday

Pending approval from the Centre, the Karnataka government is expected to announce easing of restrictions on certain public transportation.

The Karnataka government indicated on Friday that it would likely ease some restrictions on public transport, including cabs, buses and auto rickshaws, if the Centre approves its plan. The services will be resumed only on a limited scale.

According to the Times of India, a senior minister notes that the state is looking to ease the lockdown by 90 percent, and open up restrictions on many establishments. Karnataka will follow the Central government's advice if the lockdown is extended beyond May 17, and officials are awaiting further guidance to be announced on Saturday or Sunday. The government has suggested the continuation of restrictions only in containment areas, an official said on Friday.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation are also preparing to restart operations, pending approval from the Centre. The resumption of services would include certain precautions, including regular cleaning of buses, reduced contact, and making buses seating only, with no standing passengers, to avoid contact with rails, the Deccan Herald reported. Staff will also be given masks, gloves and sanitiser.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Tourism and Culture CT Ravi hinted that salons and gyms would likely reopen as well. “There is pressure to open salons in orange and red zones. The CM has expressed his wish to open them after May 17, with some restrictions. 99% it will be opened up. Gyms will also be open, with restrictions like fever testing and sanitisers.”

However, officials have reportedly said that five-star hotels will not be allowed to open as yet.

"The state government will abide by the Centre's advice if the lockdown is extended beyond May 17 with more relaxations. We are waiting for it (advice) and guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," an official in the Chief Minister's Office told IANS in Bengaluru.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive after his fifth interaction with Chief Ministers of all states through video conferencing on May 11, Karnataka favoured lockdown curbs even after May 17 in containment zones only, while lifting them in other areas.

"Our assessment is relaxations will be for more activities in all areas except in red zones or hotspots though wearing a mask, washing hands with sanitiser and maintaining physical distance will continue for all everywhere," the official said.

The state has reported 1,056 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 539 active cases, 480 discharged and 36 deaths.

