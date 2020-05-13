Karnataka minister hints salons and gyms in the state will open post May 17

India Today and Loksatta reported the Karnataka Tourism minister saying that certain establishments will be opened next week.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Tourism and Culture spoke to media persons and said that many establishments which were not being allowed to operate in most zones will be allowed to open from May 17 onwards.

CT Ravi, the minister, told India Today, “There is pressure to open salons in orange and red zones. The CM has expressed his wish to open them after after May 17, with some restrictions. 99% it will be opened up. Gyms will also be open, with restrictions like fever testing and sanitisers.”

The Karnataka Minister also states that golf courses will be opened up as the sport follows physical distance. “Thirdly, golf is played with physical distance, that’s why they will also allowed to open up. Hotels, both dining rooms and boarding will be allowed to open up to 30 percent capacity. These too 99 percent will be opened with restrictions after May 17.”

However, the Health Department officials in the Karnataka government have denied that a decision has been taken in this regard. Karnataka has been in favour of removing colour coded zones. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had told the Prime Minister that instead of classifying places as red, orange and green zones, only containment zones should be cordoned off.

According to the regulations as per lockdown 3.0, salons, gyms and restaurants were not allowed to be opened in red zones.

Karnataka has seen an increasing number of coronavirus cases after the state opened up its borders to allow Karnataka citizens back into the state. The first batch of international migrants entered the city on Monday. As of May 13, 959 coronavirus cases were reported in the state, with 33 deaths.