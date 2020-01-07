Bus services in Karnataka to run as usual amidst all-India union strike

Strike

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had also said that all educational institutions in the state will remain open as well.

Public bus services by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation will likely run as usual on Wednesday, despite an all-India general strike called by central trade unions.

Speaking to TNM, officials of both the KSRTC and BMTC said that normal operations are expected to continue uninterrupted on Wednesday.

Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who holds the Transport portfolio, even told employees of the state government-run bus corporations to report to work. He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Speaking to TNM, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) State Secretary, Shivanna said while they are expecting workers to strike in most other sectors, including bank workers, there will be only symbolic protests in the respective divisional headquarters, including in Shantinagar in Bengaluru.

Commenting on Savadi’s warning, “I am not surprised at all. These are the things that the BJP are known for. We have taken a different approach to the situation in order to minimise inconvenience for both the workers and passengers. We will organise dharnas at every divisional office,” Shivanna told TNM.

In the days leading to the protest, Ola, Taxi For Sure and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, the biggest union of taxi drivers in the city, have said that they will operate as usual. The Namma Chalakara Union, which is affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress, said around 500-600 of its members will join the strike at Freedom Park.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation is also expected to run its operation as usual.

Earlier on Tuesday, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar told the media that all educational institutions in the state will be open as usual.

The strike has been called by a coalition of trade unions protesting against what they deem as anti-labour policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Some of the unions include All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC).