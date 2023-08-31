UP bus conductor fired for stopping bus for passengers to do namaz, dies by suicide

Reports said that Mohit’s, the deceased conductor, contract with the UPRTC was terminated after a video of him and the driver stopping the bus for Muslim passengers to offer prayers went viral in June.

news News

An Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPRTC) conductor is suspected to have died by suicide after he was fired for allegedly stopping a bus so that two Muslim passengers could offer namaz. The conductor, identified as Mohit Yadav (32), stopped the bus enroute to Delhi in Bareilly so that two passengers could offer namaz. Reports said that his contract was terminated in June, shortly after the incident. Mohit was found dead on Monday, August 28, in his hometown Mainpuri.

According to NDTV, Mohit was the oldest son and his family of eight survived on his salary of Rs 17,000. After losing his job, he tried to get employment in other places but did not succeed. His wife Rinki Yadav told NDTV that her husband had spoken to the Regional Manager in Bareilly many times after he had lost his job but his “plea fell on deaf ears.”

The Indian Express reported that action was taken against Mohit and the bus driver KP Singh after a video of them stopping the bus for Muslim passengers to offer prayers went viral. While the driver was a regular employee of the UPRTC and was placed under suspension, Mohit was a contractual employee and his contract was terminated.

A video from the bus showed Mohit trying to reason with passengers before he stopped the bus. In the video, Mohit is heard saying, “There is no issue of Hindus and Muslims. What will happen if we stop the bus for two minutes?”

Mohit’s family members alleged that his contract was terminated without a proper reason. His cousin, Tinku Yadav told Indian Express that the authorities took action against Mohit based on the video of the incident and did not seek an explanation from Mohit or KP Singh. Tinku also said that Mohit had been upset after he lost his job and was worried about his family’s financial condition.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.