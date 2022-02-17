Burqa clad students refused entry to class in Andhra’s Loyola college

Two second-year BSc students were not allowed inside the class when they insisted on attending classes wearing their burqas.

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, two Muslim girls studying in Loyola College, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, were prevented from attending classes when they insisted on wearing a burqa. The college Correspondent had asked the students to remove the burqa and continue to attend the class in the uniform, which is part of the code of conduct. However, according to the students, they had always worn a burqa in class.

The two students, Patan Sadikunnissa and Shaik Reshma are pursuing their second year in Bachelor of Science.

Speaking to the media, Sadikunnissa said that they were asked by the Correspondent, Father Kishore, to remove the burqa before entering the class. According to her, they had never faced this issue earlier. “We have been wearing burqas inside the class since our first year. Even in our ID cards our photos show us wearing a burqa. The Correspondent claims that since there is a controversy going on, we should not wear it. Though we clarified that we have been wearing burqas since our first year, he says that he never saw us in it,” Saidkunnissa said.

Two Bsc students of Andhra Loyola College were denied entry into the college for wearing a Burqa. They were asked to remove the garment and attend the classes. They are 2nd year students, and have been wearing burqa without any problem earlier, they say. pic.twitter.com/m9YNlmfOaz February 17, 2022

Contrary to the girls’ claim, they are not clad in a burqa in their photo id, but wearing the hijab, which covers only the head. Burqa is a garment covering the body from head to toe, while hijab covers only the head and neck. Speaking to TNM, Father Kishore said, “The college code of conduct stipulates that all students must wear their respective uniforms. We have no objection to Muslim girls coming in their traditional dresses and change their attire in the dressing room and enter the class. This has been the practice.”

“Today when I was on my rounds, three students including these two Muslim girls were late to the class, and were waiting outside the class. I asked the students to remove their veils in the waiting room and attend the classes in their uniforms. But they said that their parents would object. Then I asked them to bring their parents. When one person came to speak on their behalf, I showed them the code of conduct. The person asked me why I am creating trouble for which I responded that I am trying to avoid trouble,” Father Kishore explained.

According to Father Kishore, wearing a hijab or burqa was never allowed inside the class. “We never saw anyone wearing a hijab or burqa inside the classroom. We have many Muslim students, and they change their traditional attire in the waiting room.”

Father Kishore said that they do not differentiate between hijab and a burqa, and suggested that both are not allowed as per the code of conduct.