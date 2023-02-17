Burnt bodies of two men found in Haryana, families allege Bajrang Dal behind murder

Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani district, on Thursday, February 16, after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men suspected to be cow vigilantes. The families of the deceased, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), in their complaint to the police, said that the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal. However, a police officer said that they were investigating whether it was a case of cow vigilantism or not.

The deceased were both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. They were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found on Thursday morning, according to the police.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted by a villager about a burnt car, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Loharu (Bhiwani) Jagat Singh said. He also said that the police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members. He said that teams have been formed to nab the accused.

SP Jagat Singh said that the Bolero found burnt in Bhiwani is the same one missing from Bharatpur. One of the victims, Junaid, had a criminal history, he added.

When asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, the police officer said that it was a matter of investigation. In Bhiwani, police said that they identified the owner of the vehicle as Aseen Khan from the chassis number of the four-wheeler. The family members of the deceased were called and they also identified the vehicle, the police said, adding the bodies were handed over to them after legal formalities.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.