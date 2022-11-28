Burglars rob gold worth over Rs 3 crore from Bengaluru bank

The incident took place at the Hosahalli branch of Karnataka Grameena Bank near Doddaballapur under Bengaluru Rural district.

news Bengaluru News

A group of masked burglars robbed a bank on the outskirts of Bengaluru and ran away with gold valuables worth Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 14 lakh worth of cash on Saturday, November 26. The incident took place at a branch of Karnataka Grameena Bank in Hosahalli near Doddaballapur, under Bengaluru Rural district.

The accused gained access to the building by cutting the window grills using a gas cutter, according to The Hindu. The Indian Express reported that the burglars destroyed CCTV cameras and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) before entering the bank.

Following inspection, it was discovered that 349 pockets containing gold valued at about Rs 3.5 crore, and nearly Rs 14 lakh in cash had been stolen. The bank officials reported to the Hosahalli police, who opened an investigation under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house breaking by night to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police suspect that insiders may have been involved, according to reports. Staff members of the night patrol are being questioned to find out if they saw any strange activity at the crime scene or nearby, according The Hindu.