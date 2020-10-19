Bumrahâ€™s spell to Gayleâ€™s sixer: Top 5 moments from the two Super Overs

On Sunday, KXIP beat MI after two Super Overs were played which was a first in IPL history.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) created history on Sunday when their game ended up needing two super overs to decide the winner. This was also the first time in the history of IPL that a match was decided after two super overs.

KXIP tied with MIâ€™s score of 176 from their 20 overs with the match going into a super over. But even the super over ended up being tied, and another super over followed. Hereâ€™s a look at the top five moments from Sundayâ€™s thriller.

1) Bumrah does a Bumrah

KXIP took first strike in the super over with skipper KL Rahul and West Indian cricketer Nicolas Pooran opening. â€˜Yorker-kingâ€™ Jasprit Bumrah did justice to his reputation as he gave away a mere five runs from six balls, including the wickets of Rahul and Pooran.

2) Shami betters Bumrah

Defending five runs in a super over was never going to be easy and Shami stepped up to the plate. He managed to contain the experienced Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to five runs, delivering five yorkers in six balls, thus taking the game into another super over.

3) Rahul runs De Kock out

KXIP skipper KL Rahul effected a brilliant run-out to dismiss MIâ€™s de Kock after a poor throw from Nicolas Pooran. This happened at a crucial juncture when Mumbai needed two runs off the last ball to win. Rahul dived to his right, collected the ball and flicked it onto the stumps, catching de Kock short of his crease and hence ensuring that the match went into a second super over.

4) Agarwalâ€™s superhuman effort at the boundary

Mayank Agarwal ensured that his side chased four less runs with an acrobatic save on the boundary. He saved a six off the bat of Kieron Pollard by leaping in the air, catching it and then throwing it back inside the playing area, which meant that MI could collect only two runs off that ball.

5) Universe Boss gives a headstart

Chris Gayle did what he is known for, smashing the ball into the stands with ease. With Punjab chasing 13 in the second super over, Gayle smashed a full toss from Trent Boult into the stands taking his side closer to victory. Agarwal then hit consecutive fours off the two deliveries, taking his side over the line.