Popular dating app Bumble announced on Friday, September 24 the second edition of its series Dating These Days, to facilitate conversations around dating in India and discuss how it has changed after the coronavirus outbreak. The second edition will feature Four More Shots Please fame actors Sayani Gupta and Bani J, stand-up comedian Kaneez Surka, actors Ayush Mehra and Yeshaswini who are popular for their performances in web-series and artist, model and actor Anwesh Sahoo.

The first edition of the series featured personalities like Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Kirti Kulhari, Sumukhi Suresh, Sushant Divigikar, and Maanvi Gagroo to facilitate conversations around dating in India. Season 2 of Dating These Days will delve deeper into the impact the pandemic has had on dating and relationships. It will also be focusing on how users of social networking apps like Bumble can navigate barriers and challenges that come with dating. Given that the lineup of guests also includes actors from the film fraternity, they will also be speaking about the influence Bollywood has had on romance and relationships in the country.

Speaking about the series and about the dating app in a press release, Sayani Gupta, who essayed the role of Damini Rizvi Roy, an investigative journalist in Four More Shots Please, said, “I love Bumble and what it stands for. It’s a reminder that women can make the first move in all aspects of their lives. It’s a great place to find love, friends, and potential colleagues.” Sharing her thoughts on discussing dating with her co-star Bani on Bumble’s upcoming series, she said, “Bani and I have been friends for a few years now but despite that, we tend to not speak about our love lives to each other but we got to do just that on Dating These Days while getting to know one another too! I’ve partnered with Bumble in the past and it has always been a great experience, just like this one.”

Noting that she has teamed up with Bumble in the past, Bani commented, “The fact that Bumble is all about encouraging women to make the first move as we see fit and according to our timeline as opposed to somebody else’s is something I deeply resonate with.”

Underlining that it is important to educate the society on the queer community, Anwesh said in a statement, I’m so happy to be a part of this series, and what’s exciting is that I can bring a unique perspective to this conversation around sex and intimacy given that I’m a femme-identifying gay man with androgynous gender expression. This will be a great opportunity for us to educate a lot of people about the community and the vulnerabilities that queer individuals go through in this country.”