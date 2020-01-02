Building collapses after fire at factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi, several feared trapped

Fire

Rescue operations by the NDRF and fire brigade personnel are underway. 35 fire tenders are at the spot

A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, an official said. Rescue operation by the NDRF and fire brigade personnel are underway. 14 people, including 13 firefighters have been injured, Delhi police told PTI.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.30 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Later on, however, while the fire personnel were trying to put out the fire, a blast was reported and the building collapsed, leading to several people including fire personnel, getting trapped inside. The number of people trapped inside the structure is not known yet.

Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway. News agency ANI tweeted that several people, including fire brigade personnel, are still trapped inside.

According to the DFS chief Atul Garg, "A call for the fire in a factory was received at 4.23 a.m. on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed."

Garg added that when the building collapsed there were people inside it along with the fire-fighters who are rescuing them. According to reports, around three to four people have been rescued till now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped (sic),” CM Kejriwal tweeted.

V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped https://t.co/sIQBPe98Zj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020

(This is a developing story. With agency inputs)