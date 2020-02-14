With a build up and new logo, RCB wanted drum roll, instead get eye roll

The team debuted its new logo, however, little else about the team’s image has changed.

news Social Media

When the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went dark on social media earlier this week, rumours quickly started spreading on what the team was up to: Were they changing their name? Were they finally going to turn Bangalore into Bengaluru? Would fans ever chant “RCB” in Chinnaswamy stadium again? And why hadn’t anyone told Virat Kohli?

On Friday, the Bengaluru’s IPL franchise put an end to that speculation. The team debuted its newly-modified logo featuring the crowned lion. However, little else about the team’s image has changed, even though a section of fans have been demanding the change from Bangalore to Bengaluru.

Some fans rolled their eyes at the team’s dramatic stunt.

Lol. All that build up just for this. https://t.co/ZrD09V4qn1 — absy (@absycric) February 14, 2020

Team k log change karo

logo nahi https://t.co/jUDKqq9Cve — Vipul Singh (@vipul_actually) February 14, 2020

Waah kya mast bevkoof banaya hai fans ko #rcbnewlogo https://t.co/gM0QPIKsxw — Come On India (@madam_jadeja) February 14, 2020

Earlier this week, RCB deleted all their posts, profiles and cover photos on social media channels, fueling fan rumours and even evoking a few curious comments from players and stalwarts of the game.

“Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.” RCB skipper and national team captain Virat Kohli tweeted.

Indian ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fellow teammates South African AB De Viilers and Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations of RCB also wondered what was going on. (Though it’s not clear whether they were in on the marketing strategy).

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

Hyderabad Sunrisers offered a “You OK, bro?” to the Bengaluru team, while Delhi Capitals asked if they needed any help with the rebrand (Delhi changed their name from the Daredevils after the 2017 season).

In case you're rebranding, do let us know if you need any help, @RCBTweets!



We know a thing or two pic.twitter.com/1nKpDJ7SbV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 12, 2020

The new logo was released ahead of the 13th season of the mega popular tournament set to begin in March.

“The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold,” news agency PTI quoted Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore as saying.

This new logo launched also coincides with a new title sponsorship deal the team drew with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.