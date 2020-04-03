Budget issues for Prabhas’s 'Jaan'

The team had to return midway from shooting in Georgia due to the coronavirus scare and going back there would mean a steep rise in the production costs.

It has been revealed already that Prabhas’ upcoming film Jaan, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is a romantic period drama. The shooting of this film was progressing in Georgia a few weeks but the team had to return midway due to the coronavirus scare and the ensuing lockdown.

According to sources in the know, there are still some important scenes that needs to be canned in Georgia but going back there would mean a steep rise in the production costs. Following this, it has been decided to erect sets in Hyderabad to complete the portions. However, there may still be some portions that need to be shot in Georgia and the team will be leaving with minimal cast and crew after the lockdown ends, say sources.

Reports in the tinsel town are that Jaan’s budget is adding to the woes of its lead actor Prabhas as he is closely associated with its producers. Further, his last release Saaho turned out to be a box office dud because of which he had planned a tight budget for Jaan.

Jaan, directed by KK Radha Krishna, is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations, and Chandrasekar Yeleti has penned the story. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with plans on to release it later this year. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. Award winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated. Sources in the know say that a couple of sets that were built came out impressively.

An interesting feature about Jaan is that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry.

