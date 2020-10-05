BU campus will turn into concrete jungle: HDK slams govt move to allot 32 acres of land

Trees were planted in the Bangalore University's Jnana Bharati campus two decades ago and it is considered a biodiversity park.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticised the state government's decision to allot 32 acres of land on Bengaluru University campus to three institutions including Yoga University and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Kumaraswamy urged the state government to withdraw its decision immediately. “The decision to allot 32 acres, including 15 acres each to Yoga University and Gulbarga University and 2 acres to the CBSE for its south India office, will turn the Bangalore University campus into a concrete jungle. The State government should allot land to these institutions elsewhere and protect the biodiversity park.”

“For almost two decades, environment experts have made efforts to develop the biodiversity park. The government's unilateral decision that was taken without any consultation is dangerous and will destroy the park,” the former Chief Minister said in a series of tweets on Sunday. He further said, “Senior environmentalist Yellappa Reddy has returned the honorary degree in protest against this decision. Other environmentalists have supported too.”

ಜೀವವೈವಿಧ್ಯದ ತಾಣವಾಗಿರುವ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ ಆವರಣದ ಒಟ್ಟು 32 ಎಕರೆ ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಯೋಗ ವಿ.ವಿ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರೆ ಎರಡು ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಿರ್ಧಾರವನ್ನು ತಕ್ಷಣವೇ ವಾಪಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು.

1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) October 4, 2020

Yellappa Reddy was awarded the doctorate in 2009 for his contribition towards developing the biodiversity park in the campus.This land was leased out to CBSE’s southern centre, Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga and the Inter University Centre for Yogic Sciences.

Kumaraswamy pointed out that the bio-diversity park was supporting the research work of hundreds of students enrolled in courses including botany, biology, environment sciences and social sciences.