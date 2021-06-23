BSY's son Vijayendra asked not to interfere in Karnataka govt: Arun Singhâ€™s report

Arun Singh held meetings with MLAs and ministers in Bengaluru after a small section of leaders sought CM BS Yediyurappaâ€™s ouster.

news politics

BJPâ€™s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singhâ€™s three days of meetings with MLAs and ministers in Bengaluru was eventful, with several leaders speaking to media even as Singh attempted to douse the fire in the state unit. A day after his return to Delhi, Singh met BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence in Motilal Nehru Marg and spoke about his observations. Sources in BJP confirmed to TNM that he indicated that there can be no change of leadership in Karnataka at this time, despite statements by a small section of leaders seeking Chief Minister BS Yediyurappaâ€™s ouster.

Several ministers raised concerns regarding Yediyurappaâ€™s son and BJP State Vice-President BY Vijayendraâ€™s role in Karnataka government and his interference in their ministries via direct interactions with IAS officers. Some echoed similar complaints as those made by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa in April about not being consulted even about transfers of officers in their departments. Arun Singh spoke to Vijayendra separately and asked him to keep his intrusion at bay, sources confirmed to TNM. Singh has reportedly told Vijayendra that the high command is upset over reports of the CMâ€™s family running a â€˜parallel power structureâ€™ and this will impact not just Yediyurappaâ€™s tenure but even the political future of his two sons.

Arun Singh did not call any particular leader to meet him instead the message was that he will meet with anybody who has anything to discuss with him. Of the 50+ leaders who met him, only four of them explicitly asked for Yediyurappa to be replaced, multiple sources confirmed to TNM. There were several others like Eshwarappa who raised concerns about governance but did not ask for a change of leadership.

Read: Yediyurappa to continue as CM, will take action against detractorsâ€™: Arun Singh

Meanwhile, several leaders spoke in favour of Yediyurappa, some even admitting that he was largely responsible for their victory in their respective constituencies. Of the 17 legislators who had jumped ship from Congress and JD(S) to the BJP in 2019, with the exception of H Vishwanath who made open statements against Yediyurappa, rest of them strongly backed the CM. Many of them had vehemently said that Yediyurappa was the prime reason for their entry into the party, sources confirmed.

The warring camps have been strictly warned by Singh to keep all complaints within party platforms and all leaders including ministers have been reportedly given a â€˜final warningâ€™ to not speak against each other in front of the media or on social media platforms. Basangouda Patil Yatnal, H Vishwanath and Arvind Bellad in particular have been warned that the decision of leadership change will be taken by the high command and their tactic of putting pressure by speaking to media will only have an adverse impact.

Read: Karnataka govt doing good job under CM Yediyurappa: Arun Singh as he visits state