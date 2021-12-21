BSP MP who attended Lok Sabha tests positive for coronavirus

The MP who tested positive for the coronavirus had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

news COVID-19

A Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Danish Ali tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, December 21 despite having taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Danish had attended the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 20. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the parliamentarian said that he had mild symptoms. "Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID-19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also (sic)," he tweeted.

He further requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves. “I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt (sic),” he added.

The Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to end on December 23. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday, December 21, stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3.47 crore, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days .

The death toll climbed to 4.78 lakh with 453 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am, on Tuesday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the ministry said on Tuesday, December 21. Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases followed by Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

With PTI inputs