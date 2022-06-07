BS Yediyurappa says BJP will fight assembly polls under 'collective leadership'

Seeking to put the question of leadership to rest once again, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the 2023 assembly polls in the state will be fought under a "collective leadership". The 79-year-old former Chief Minister even stated that he is committed to travel across the state for another 10-years to strengthening the party.

"There is no question of me taking leadership," he said, "Under collective leadership we will travel across the state and will put in all the efforts to win the upcoming polls." The Lingayat strongman also expressed confidence that the voters would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. His statements assume significance in light of the constant power tussle in Karnataka, which happens to be the only southern state where the saffron party has traction.

"I will travel across the state for another 10 years and will see to it that no party worker is hurt. I will take everyone into confidence and work towards strengthening the party. This is my commitment," he said.

There is little consensus among BJP watchers about to who is more popular in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa, under whom the party came to power for the first time in the state, or Modi under whom the party swept the 2014 and 2019 general election. Yeddyurappa's first term as Chief Minister ended badly with him stepping down following major corruption allegations. He was forced to step down once again in July last year during his second term as CM. He demitted office by ensuring that his confidante Basavaraj Bommai succeeded him.

He also lashed out at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for criticizing the RSS and said, "Speaking lightly about RSS and others has become an obsession for him; it will in no way benefit him. In fact he is belittling his position as Leader of Opposition and former CM, by his statements."