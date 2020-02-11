BS Yediyurappa reshuffles portfolios just a day after allocating them

In the latest change, Anand Singh was made the Minister of Forest, Ecology and Environment instead of BC Patil, who was allocated the Agriculture Department, a major ministry.

In a surprise move, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reshuffled his Cabinet just one day after portfolios were handed to the ten turncoat MLAs who had quit the Congress-JD(S) and later joined the BJP in 2019. The decision was taken after several MLAs expressed unhappiness over the ministries that were allocated to them.

Gopalaiah, who was allocated the Small Scale Industries portfolio on Monday was allocated the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department on Tuesday in another major change.

Shivaram Hebbar who was allocated the Labour Department earlier on Monday was handed the additional charge of Sugar from the Commerce and Industries Department.

Byrathi Suresh, meanwhile, was handed two urban development boards — Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) and Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).

Shrimant Patil was given additional charge of Minority Welfare Department, which was earlier handled by Prabhu Chauhan, who also heads the Animal Husbandry Department. Prabhu has been given additional charge of the Haj and Waqf Department.

On Monday, the long-pending allocation of ministerial portfolios for the newly-appointed ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet was announced. Ramesh Jarkiholi, the MLA from Gokak, who triggered the rebellion in the Congress was allocated the Water Resources department. This is the same portfolio that was allocated to his political opponent DK Shivakumar when he was a minister in the coalition government.