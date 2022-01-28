BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found dead in Bengaluru

A postmortem is being conducted at the Bowring Hospital in the city, and a police investigation is underway.

news Death

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter, Soundarya, was found dead on Friday, January 28. Soundarya, who was 30 years old, was the daughter of Padma, Yediyurappaâ€™s oldest daughter. According to sources, it was a death by suicide and her relatives found her body at her apartment in Bengaluru, and immediately rushed her to hospital. However, she was pronounced dead. A postmortem is being conducted at the Bowring Hospital in the city, and a police investigation is underway.

Soundarya had a four-month-old child. According to Yediyurappaâ€™s office, she suffered from postpartum depression and was undergoing treatment for the same. Soundarya was a doctor at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, and had married her husband Neeraj, who is also a doctor, in 2019. She lived close to Yediyurappaâ€™s private residence near Vasanth Nagar.

The news has reached the Cabinet and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with ohter BJP functionaries, reportedly rushed to the hospital to meet with Yediyurappa and offer their condolences. Further details are awaited.

A team from High Grounds Police Station under the jurisdiction of DCP Central Bengaluru has begun an investigation into Soundaryaâ€™s death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.