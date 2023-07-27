BRS says Congress leaders to defect on same day as Priyanka's Telangana meet

BRS managed to upstage the Congress earlier this week by poaching one of its district committee presidents and is reportedly in talks with a few big names from the grand old party for the same.

news Politics

The ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is looking to dampen the Congress’s election campaign by poaching some of its leaders and having them join on the same day as Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting on July 30. Speculation is also rife that a few big names from the Congress, including a sitting legislator who has been with the party his entire career, are likely to join the BRS as well. The three names doing the rounds are – Nalgonda Lok Sabha MP and former Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, ex-Deputy Chief Minister (united Andhra Pradesh state) Raja Damodar Narasimha and ex-MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

A top Congress source TNM spoke to, said that though these rumours were doing the rounds, it is unlikely that leaders like Uttam will leave the Congress. However, BRS leaders said that taking in leaders from the Congress is key as it can fill in the leadership gaps in districts where its current leaders are facing anti-incumbency. They stated that big names will be brought in “at the right time.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting scheduled to be held at Kollapur, is significant as she is likely to unveil a ‘Women’s Declaration’ and make some major announcements on the day. A BRS functionary said that the party is definitely going to announce some important joinings from the Congress in Telangana. The development comes just two days after the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri’s district Congress committee president, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy ditched the Congress and joined the BRS.

“There is the perception that the Congress is gaining traction and will win the elections. But that is just a bubble, and we want this kind of talk to end soon,” the BRS functionary said.

The Congress leader said that BRS has been reaching out to its leaders with major offers. “Despite that, it makes no political sense for leaders of Uttam’s stature to leave. BRS has its top three rung leadership sorted out. What role will these defected Congress leaders play there? They can be a minister, like many others if the BRS wins. That’s all.”

One of the reasons the Congress has been upbeat is the recent defections of a few leaders from the BRS. Former MP Pongulateti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Teegala Krishna Reddy of the BRS jumped ship towards the grand old party. While Srinivas Reddy formally joined the party earlier this month, Jupally is set to do the same in Priyanka Gandhi’s presence.

“What matters to us is winning. The Congress thinks that because it won in Karnataka it can do the same thing here. It is true that some of our MLAs are facing anti-incumbency. There will be some leaders joining our party and we will announce that on July 30. Not everyone will be joining right now, as some will be brought in later to break the Congress’s momentum in the election campaign,” the BRS leader told TNM when asked if Uttam Kumar is likely to join.

He added that once a big name from the Congress party joins the BRS, talks with others would also begin. In Telangana, Assembly elections are likely to be held around November. In the previous 2018 state polls, the BRS won a thumping majority by winning 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress, which formed an alliance with its long-time enemy Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other organisations, won just 19 seats. Within months, 12 of its MLAs defected to the BRS.

Anil Kumar’s desertion shocking

Anil Kumar Reddy’s desertion was a rude shock to the Congress. His departure, reportedly over a rift with sitting Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, has left the Congress without any strong face in the district. The Congress Political Action Committee met on July 23 to plan its roadmap for the Telangana state elections as well.

“Anil Kumar Reddy joining the BRS is a big deal because KCR has been silent. The Congress has no leader in the district. Moreover, if you also look at the names of people who have joined the BRS recently, they are mainly from the Reddy community, which has traditionally been with the Congress. KCR may be looking to bring some of the strong Reddy leadership from the grand old party towards him,” said political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy.

Congress spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin maintained that Anil Kumar Reddy leaving the party would have no impact. “Leaders are going, not our cadre. Moreover, KCR has too much money and is spending Rs 50 crore per MLA or seat,” he added.