BRS MP Keshava Rao’s sons accused of land grabbing in Hyderabad

The complainant, G Jayamala, stated that the two accused, Viplav Kumar and Venkateshwara Rao, allegedly forged a signature in an attempt to execute a sale deed on her property in Banjara Hills.

news Land scam

A forgery and cheating case was booked against two sons of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao: Viplav Kumar and Venkateshwara Rao, for allegedly grabbing land belonging to a US citizen of Indian origin, after she complained to the police on Thursday, July 13.

Police have sent notices to the complainant to provide relevant documents for the investigation. The case has been booked under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 464 (making a false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 470 (forged document or electronic record), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) along with charges of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further, section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been invoked.

In November 2022, G Jayamala (72), the complainant, realised the fraud after her husband received an email from the Income Tax (IT) Department citing a penalty of Rs 1.40 crore for the assessment year 2014-15.

Jayamala stated in her petition that when she approached the Banjara Hills Police, they did not register an FIR against the parties. Later, she approached a local court, which asked the police to take up the complaint and register an FIR.

She stated in her complaint that the brothers allegedly forged a signature in an attempt to execute a sale deed on her property in Banjara Hills. Jayamala had availed the services of Truth Labs, forensic science laboratory, to prove that her signature did not match the signature found on the document.