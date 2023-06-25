BRS MLA allegedly bought property illegally, his daughter exposes him

In an unprecedented move, Tulja Bhavani Reddy, the daughter of Telangana MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, accused her father of falsely registering a 1,270 square yard parcel of public property in her name in Cherial town and returned the land to the municipality. Yadagiri Reddy belongs to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and is the MLA from Jangaon constituency in Siddipet district.

Arriving in Cherial town on the morning of Sunday, June 25, Bhavani proceeded to demolish the cement fencing surrounding the land. Speaking to the media, she said, “I am giving it back to the municipality. I will go to the court and clarify to avoid further litigations. I will meet the collector and hand over the land deed.”

During her interaction with the media, Bhavani acknowledged that an error had taken place and said she was personally taking steps to rectify the situation. Emphasising her father’s status as a billionaire and a two-term MLA, she highlighted his accumulated wealth of approximately Rs 1,000 crore and said it was unjust of him to claim ownership of the public land.

Earlier, Bhavani had confronted her father at a public event in the town, asserting that she had never purchased any property in Cherial. She alleged that her father had misused his influence and forged her signature to register the government-owned land under her name. She revealed that she was unaware of the matter until it reached the court, and realised that her signature had been fraudulently affixed to various petitions.

In response to the allegations, MLA Yadagiri Reddy, a prominent figure in the BRS, claimed that it was a deliberate ploy by the opposition to incite his daughter against him ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to take place this year.

It is worth noting that similar accusations were made against the MLA in 2017 by the then District Collector Sri Devasena. The Collector had sent a report to the state government accusing Yadagiri Reddy of encroaching upon 2,000 square yards of land surrounding Dharmoni Kunta lake. She was subsequently transferred.