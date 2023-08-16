BRS leader Kavitha says Bharat Jodo Yatra was cat seeking penance for killing rats

Kavitha also appealed to the Muslim community to reject the Congress and vote for the BRS.

news Telangana Elections 2023

Member of Legislative Council and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister, K Kavitha, on Wednesday, August 16, appealed to the Muslim community to reject the Congress and choose Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party instead in the upcoming Assembly elections. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a walk aimed at spreading communal harmony in the country, Kavitha claimed that the yatra was no less than the popular saying of “Hazaaron chuhon ko maar kar, Billi Haj pe chali” (a cat seeking penance after killing 1000 rats).

Addressing a public gathering in Bodhan, Nizamabad district, Kavitha claimed that the Congress party failed to provide welfare to the Muslim and Christian minorities of the country during their tenure. “What did they do to the Muslims of this country in their 62 years of Congress rule?” She said that the Congress did not work for the minorities or the poor.

“Congress gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ but focused on ‘Garib Hatao.’ The revolution which KCR brought in the state in the last 10 years has not been witnessed anywhere in the country,” she said.

Appealing to the Muslim party workers to spread word about the welfare measures introduced by BRS, she said, “Why should you vote for the Congress? For how many years will you give them the opportunity?”

Referring to political analysts in Hyderabad and Delhi who are anticipating which way Muslims will vote, she said that Muslims are with the BRS party. Stating that the BRS government had maintained communal harmony in the state for the last 10 years, she said there will not be any communal riots or law and order situation in Telangana under the rule of KCR.

“Rahul Gandhi keeps saying that the constitution is under threat, democracy is in threat. But in Telangana we have a powerful leader who will preserve the constitution and democracy,” she said.

Before addressing the gathering, the Member Legislative Council participated in a padayatra. In her address, Kavitha appealed to the voters to re-elect Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed with a much higher majority than the previous election.