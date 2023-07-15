BRS leader files police complaint alleging death threats by Revanth Reddy’s followers

BRS Hyderabad district in-charge Sravan Dasoju alleged that followers of Revanth Reddy threatened him over the phone, saying they would attack him and ‘eliminate’ him.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hyderabad district in-charge Sravan Dasoju filed a complaint with the Cyber Crimes police station in Hyderabad on Friday, July 14, alleging death threats and harassment by followers of Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy. The BRS leader said he had received a barrage of calls from supporters of Revanth Reddy, who made “explicit threats,” and threatened of “eliminating” him, for his remarks against the Telangana Congress president regarding the 24-hour free-power issue.

“Revanth Reddy, instead of responding and engaging in a counter political discourse explaining his stand, appears to be resorting to rowdy tactics disregarding democratic values and dignity in public life. The callers, who openly claimed to be Revanth Reddy supporters, made explicit threats and warned of physically assaulting and eliminating me. Being a committed leader concerned about people's issues, threats and attacks are not new to me and cannot stop me from raising people's issues and fighting for justice and democracy,” Sravan said in his complaint.

Sravan said that the “rowdy politics” of Revanth Reddy and his alleged goons were unacceptable in a democracy. “If they are allowed to be scot free, they will destroy the democratic fabric of our society and even resort to violence to crush dissent,” he said.

According to Sravan, he started receiving abusive calls from Thursday, July 13, immediately after the press conference in which he had slammed Revanth Reddy for his comments of discontinuing 24-hour free-power to farmers. At a recent interaction with the diaspora in the USA, Revanth Reddy had said that the KCR government has been fooling people in the name of providing free electricity to farmers. The intent of the government behind such a policy was only to receive “commission” from the electricity boards, he had alleged.

The remarks made by the Congress leader kicked up a storm, with the BRS staging a two-day protest in the state against the “anti-farmer” remarks.

In his complaint copy, Sravan attached screenshots of the call logs and details of the abusive callers.

Reacting to the harassment of his colleague, BRS working president K T Rama Rao urged the Home Minister to take “stern” action against the offenders. “It’s truly unfortunate that Scamgress now has been handed over to a thug in Telangana who is resorting to open threats,” KTR said.