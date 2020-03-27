British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

The leader of the United Kingdom is currently self-isolating.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first world leader to have contracted the virus.

In a tweet on Friday, Boris Johnson said, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."