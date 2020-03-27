Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first world leader to have contracted the virus.
In a tweet on Friday, Boris Johnson said, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."
In a video message, he said, "I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That is to say a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, I've taken a test that has come out positive so I am working from home. I'm self isolating. And that's entirely the right thing to do."
He added, "But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus." He thanked the National Health Service, the public healthcare system in the UK, for their service.
The 55-year-old British Prime Minister currently oversees efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the UK where as of Friday, the country had 11,658 confirmed cases, of which 578 have succumbed to COVID-19. London, the nation's capital, is the worst-hit.
Previously, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and two Ministers from the Middle Eastern nation contracted the virus. Another prominent case was that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau.