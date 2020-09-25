British-era bridge in Shivamogga partially collapses after cracks develop

Commuters from Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga travel via the bridge to reach the coastal Udupi district.

news Infrastructure

A bridge partially collapsed at Ranjadakatte near Thirthahalli in Shivamogga on Thursday. Traffic was disrupted between Shivamogga and Udupi after cracks developed on Thursday, which then led to the partial collapse. By the time it collapsed, district officials cordoned off the bridge and stopped vehicular movement.

Heavy rainfall in the region led to cracks developing on the bridge. Commuters from Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga travel via the bridge to reach the coastal Udupi district. It is one of the routes connecting Shivamogga and Udupi with other routes, including those via Masthikatte and Agumbe.

"This was one of the main routes linking Shivamogga and Udupi and it was frequented by a large number of commuters every day. The route is now closed and the public works department is carrying out repair work there," said Prakash, an official in the Shivamogga DC office, had told TNM earlier.

The bridge built in the British era was closed down on Thursday. There is another new bridge being built alongside the old bridge.

In particular, the route is frequented by people travelling for medical emergencies from central Karnataka to hospitals like Kasturba Hospital Manipal for treatment.

A police official from the Thirthahalli police station told TNM earlier that cracks had been seen along and underneath the bridge. â€œIt was damaged due to the heavy rains in Shivamogga over the past week," the official told TNM

The development comes a week after floods were reported in neighboring Udupi district after it received a heavy spell of rainfall on Sunday morning.