Bringing dogs into Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park affects morning walkers: Karnataka HC

The High Court has instructed the BBMP to formulate a plan to regulate the entry of dogs and the movement of stray dogs in and outside Cubbon Park.

The Karnataka High Court has asked why dogs are allowed into Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park, observing that it disturbs many people who come for morning walks. Cubbon Park is a very popular landmark in the city and a place where many Bengalureans come for their morning walk. The court was hearing a case filed by Cubbon Park Walkers Association against the demolition of a single-storeyed building of the Karnataka High Court and the construction of another multi-storeyed building in its place.

Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum observed that often, dog owners bring their pets to the park and do not leash them properly. Live Law reported that the bench said it will take suo-motu cognisance of the issue and questioned how dogs are permitted in public places.

“People who bring their dogs don't even chain them, they leave them open and there is no restriction in the movement for the public inside the park, no entrance fee or nothing is charged, why? How are these dogs permitted in a public place?” the bench remarked, reports LiveLaw.

The counsel representing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told the court that dogs were only allowed on Sundays. However, the bench remarked that every day, many street dogs are also fed by animal lovers and people who come to the park. The bench remarked that it is ‘dangerous’ as many dogs come running towards people, expecting them to give them food.

The petitioners submitted to the court that this is not restricted to Cubbon Park, there are many other public parks, like Lal Bagh, where dogs are allowed.

The HC also remarked that there should be some rules and regulations in place for pet owners, and said that pet owners are not following proper etiquette when they get their dogs to public places like Cubbon Park. The High Court bench asked the BBMP to come up with a plan to regulate the entry of dogs and the movement of stray dogs in and outside Cubbon Park.