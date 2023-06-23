Brand Bengaluru: Share your ideas on new portal, says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled a new website on Wednesday, June 21, allowing citizens, including Kannadigas residing abroad, to share their suggestions and ideas for the development of the city. Acknowledging the importance of public engagement, Shivakumar conducted meetings with various stakeholders, including local MLAs and industry leaders, to gather their opinions.

The newly launched web portal, www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in, serves as a platform for citizens to submit their suggestions. Citizens can do so until June 30. Shivakumar urged the public to actively participate in the comprehensive development of Bengaluru by providing feedback through the portal.

The Deputy CM said that, in order to gain insights from successful initiatives implemented in other cities, a team of officials will be visiting Chennai and Indore, which have achieved notable progress in solid waste management practices. By learning from these best practices, Bengaluru aims to enhance its own waste management systems, Shivakumar said.

The website encourages citizens to contribute their opinions across seven core categories, each representing a specific aspect of Bengaluru's development. The categories include Urban Mobility (Agile Bengaluru), Environment and Ecology (Green Bengaluru), Solid Waste Management (Clean Bengaluru), Public Place Utilization (Vibrant Bengaluru Connecting Citizens), Public Health and Animal Health (Healthy Bengaluru), People-friendly and E-governance (Tech Bengaluru), and Water Security (Sated Bengaluru).

To make participation more convenient, the website provides additional contact options. Citizens can reach out via WhatsApp at 9480685700 or call the toll-free number 1533 for further information. When TNM attempted to access the website, it was found to be non-functional.

Shivakumar is also planning to lead a delegation of senior officials on an official visit to Singapore to gain insights into the construction and implementation of tunnel roads.

