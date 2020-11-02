#BoycottKBC trends after Bachchan's question on Manusmriti on show

The question asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan was ‘copies of which book did Ambedkar burn in 1927?’

news Social media

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati which is hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan landed in controversy after a question sparked outrage on social media. Season 12 of the show is airing currently, and in one episode which had human rights activist Bezwada Wilson and TV show host and actor Anup Soni on the hot seat, a question was asked about which book and its copies were burnt by Dr BR Ambedkar and his supporters in 1927. The answer to this was the Manusmriti.

While the question itself was an objective one about a historical event, people on social media took offence to the question calling it anti-Hindu, and asking for Kaun Banega Crorepati to be banned. Director Vivek Agnihotri, known for expressing his right-wing views on social media, posted a clip of the question being asked and said, “KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding (sic).”

Several right wing accounts soon joined in, tweeting about the episode and the question, saying that it paints Ambedkar as “anti-Hindu” when he was not. Some called the it “Hinduphobic”, disrespectful of “Indian culture”. Many called for boycotting the show and Amitabh Bachchan over it as well.

KBC has been hijacked by Commies. Innocent kids, learn this is how cultural wars are win. It’s called coding. pic.twitter.com/uR1dUeUAvH October 31, 2020

This is out of desperation to show BR Ambedkar as anti-Hindu which he was not.

They want to divide Hindu community on the basis of caste.



They are stripping themselves through these kind Propaganda#BoycottKBC pic.twitter.com/OC8QZRmNRP — माधवी भट्ट (@Madhvi69999952) November 1, 2020

Hinduphobic propaganda runs deep everywhere if you pay close attention. Look at this question asked in an episode of KBC. Observe their shared laughs while they ponder over the options. Brings them happiness!?

If Hindus don't realize this now, soon it'll be too late. pic.twitter.com/lVMVieVtvu — Savitree Vyas (@SavitreeVyas) October 30, 2020

However, some others pointed out that the question was just about an event documented in history and that it cannot be changed.

Amitabh Bachchan and KBC is their new target. Many RW trolls are now trending #BoycottKBC for this question about Babasaheb Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/e12IbvAKEa — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 1, 2020

Last year too, Boycott KBC had started trending over Chhatrapati Shivaji being referred to only as “Shivaji” in one of the options to a question asked on a previous season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The question was about the contemporaries of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. Sony eventually apologised for the same, saying that the reference was “inadvertent” and that the channel was regretful of the same.