Boy dies of food poisoning at Andhra madrassa, 11 others take ill

Some students who ate food brought to the educational institute from a celebratory dinner held in the neighbourhood a night ago have taken ill, authorities have said.

An 11-year-old has died and eleven others have taken ill due to food poisoning at a madrassa located in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. The incident was reported on Saturday, July 16, at a madrasa at Gurzala town in the district. Some students fell ill after they ate lunch served at the madrassa. They soon complained of vomiting and diarrhoea and were shifted to a hospital, where one of the students succumbed. The condition of three others is stated to be critical.

Hafiz Shaik Salman Misbahi, who runs the madrassa, told the media that they had brought food from a celebratory ‘daawat’ held in the neighbourhood. “Last night there was some celebratory event in the neighbourhood, and the food from there was heated up in the morning for breakfast. Fifteen children studying at the madrassa fell ill,” he said.

The boy who died has been identified as Munna, a resident of Gundalapalli village in Nekarikallu mandal. While the others are stable, the condition of three other children is reportedly critical.

The students who ate food brought from the celebratory dinner were the ones who fell sick, while others are fine, a student of the madrassa told the media. The police have registered a case and have started an investigation. Municipal authorities have collected samples of the food and sent it for analysis.

This is the second incident of food poisoning in educational institutions in the Telugu states in the past 24 hours.

Over 100 students took ill due to food poisoning at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara town, also known as IIIT Basara, in Telangana’s Nirmal district of Telangana. Students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after lunch at two hostels. Some of them fell unconscious and were shifted to hospitals.

