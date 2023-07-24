Both Parliament houses adjourned after oppn MPs protest seeking PM’s statement on Manipur

Speaker Om Birla assured the protesting members that he will allow a discussion on the matter after Question Hour but the protests did not stop.

news Manipur violence

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday, July 24, amid protests by Congress-led opposition, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the violent situation prevailing in Manipur, in the House. Speaker Om Birla assured the protesting members that he will allow a discussion on the matter after Question Hour.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress-led opposition members stood in the well of the House, displaying placards and shouting slogans seeking the Prime Minister's response. Requesting protesting members to return to their seats, the Speaker said that he will allow discussion on the matter after Question Hour. "I will allow the discussion on Manipur after Question Hour. Don't you want a discussion on the issue?" the Speaker asked opposition members.

The Speaker allowed Question Hour proceedings to begin, however, later adjourned the House at 11:25 am till 12 pm amid continuous protests. The Lok Sabha has further been adjourned to 2 pm, according to ANI.

Several opposition members have given notices for adjournment motion to discuss the breakdown of law and order in Manipur. Congress MPs from Lok Sabha Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore and several Rajya Sabha MPs – Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress), Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh (AAP) and RJD's Manoj Jha – have given adjournment motion notices to discuss the Manipur situation.

"The Prime Minister should make a comprehensive statement in both Houses of the Parliament, and it should be followed by a debate," Manish Tewari said. Meanwhile, Opposition parties protested outside Parliament demanding the Prime Minister's statement on the issue in both the Houses.

On its part, the Union government said that the Opposition should participate in a structured debate in the Parliament. "We request the Opposition to take part in structured and constructive discussions in the Parliament. Why are they running away from discussions? Nobody is able to understand their strategy," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Rajasthan also protested outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament, highlighting the breakdown of law and order in the state.