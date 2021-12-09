Born in TSRTC buses, two girls get lifetime travel pass as birthday gift

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that the two girls were “born frequent travelers” of TSRTC.

news Travel

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has given two girls who were born on its buses free bus travel for life. In a tweet, the transport corporation’s Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that the two girls were getting free bus travel for life as a “birthday gift”. He said that the two girls were “born frequent travelers” of TSRTC.

While the first girl was born on November 30 near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot, another woman gave birth to her daughter on board on December 7 near Siddipet. The bus belongs to the Asifabad depot.

He said that the two women went into labour on the bus unexpectedly, and that TSRTC members onboard the bus and other passengers helped deliver the babies. Later, he added that the TSRTC members coordinated with the Health Department to transfer the mother and babies to government hospitals, and are doing well.

Appreciating the quick response and support of the TSRTC crew and passengers, Sajjanar said he was pleased to offer newborns free lifetime passes for their travel on TSRTC buses.

Earlier this month, the TSRTC submitted a proposal to the state government to increase bus fares. The state-owned transport operator has mooted a hike of 25 paise per km for ordinary services including 'Palle Velugu' (rural) services, and 30 paise per km for express and higher services including city services. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar finalised the proposal on Wednesday, December 1, during a meeting with TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Managing Director VC Sajannar and other officials. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Reddy will take a final decision on the proposal. The Transport Minister defended the proposed hike, saying there was no other option in view of the mounting losses. If the government accepts the TSRTC proposal to enhance the fare, it is expected to earn an additional Rs 850 crore.

With IANS inputs