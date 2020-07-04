Bored with Instagram's usual filters? Try these Chennai inspired ones

Developed and launched by architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel’s interdisciplinary collective called Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai on Thursday, the filter is a big success among many Instagram users.

Features Social Media

If you’re bored with the “guess the movie name” and “guess the gibberish” filters on Instagram, you could try Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai’s Madras Inspired filters. Now especially, when we are all homebound, the filters come as a reminder of all the times we spent sauntering Chennai’s streets and by-lanes.

Developed and launched by architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel’s interdisciplinary collective called Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai on Thursday, the filter is a big success among many Instagram users. “We wanted to do something that is not just fun but informative. I’ve had many kids trying this out with their parents. I’ve got a lot of feedback from many that they’ve felt nostalgic and happy doing it,” says Thirupurasundari.

She continues, “A small kid from Dubai was among the first to try it out. Her mother was able to tell her a bit about the places shown in the filter. That was our whole idea. We wanted to make this informative to the next generation.”

Madras Literary Society, Madras High Court, lanes of Aminjikarai neighbourhood are some of the areas that feature. “For now, we’ve been able to use the pictures I clicked. We’ve also used illustrations of artist Muralidharan Azhagar and another architecture student called Aafreen Fathima SK. We were told that this is the first time a heritage themed filter has been developed for a city. This is a work in progress,” explains Thirupurasundari, who plays an active role in Chennai’s heritage trails and cultural events. She also adds that they plan on extending this to lanes of Chennai, people of Chennai and more.

The filter was developed by Mohammad Rafiq who is currently pursuing his Masters in Architecture in Germany. “I was able to complete it in about a day. Chennai has its own unique identity. We are working on filters to bring that out. Our main idea is to show people that such places exist in Chennai and they need to be protected. What better way to take it to the next generation than social media?” he adds.

Haseena Nilofer who is also pursuing her Masters in Architecture in Chennai shares that she had a great time guessing some of the locations. “The filters brought back memories of the times when we could go on heritage walks in the city. In fact, I was surprised by some of the locations. I never could have known otherwise,” she chuckles referring to a particularly challenging filter of an unusual spot in the city.

You could try their new filters here on their Instagram page.