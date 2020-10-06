BookMyShow joins Tamil Sangam, Kerala Samajam in Indonesia for repatriation flights

BookMyShow is enabling a passenger flight from Indonesia on October 15 in partnership with Indonesia Tamil Sangam and for a flight on November 10 with Kerala Samajam Indonesia.

Online ticketing and entertainment platform BookMyShow is working with the Indonesia Tamil Sangam and Kerala Samajam to enable repatriation of Indians and Indonesians between both countries. BMS is enabling a passenger flight on October 15 in partnership with Indonesia Tamil Sangam and for a flight on November 10 with Kerala Samajam Indonesia.

BMS looks after registration, collection and verification of requisite data and documentation for travel clearance and customer support and know-how of Covid-19 guidelines at each step, it said. BMS has not charged a booking fee or margins on these bookings.

Even as lockdown restrictions ease in India, Jakarta has reinstated strict social and business restrictions, locally known as local PSBB lockdown measures.

“Repatriation flights organised by local Indian communities and BookMyShow in Jakarta, with the support of the Indian embassy in the capital city of Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy in India, facilitated travel for Indians and Indonesians to reach their loved ones through special chartered flights under the Repatriation Flight Scheme,” BMS said in a statement.

BMS said in a statement that it has so far helped repatriate over 700 Indians and Indonesians across three flights in July and August.

BMS first started this after the Vande Bharat scheme ended and there were several passengers still needing to travel. These flights have been organised by local Indian communities in Indonesia.

Kenneth Tan, CEO, BookMyShow South East Asia said, “Amongst the several citizens that were able to return home through this initiative, we were able to help 13 Indonesian marine crew fly back to Indonesia and 18 Indians working in West Java go back to India. It is a tiny contribution from our end to help consumers who have always stuck by us through our highs and lows. Together, we are confident we will tide across these difficult times and come out stronger than ever before.”

It is also to be noted that BMS has a strong presence in Indonesia as well.

Chandrasekaran Rajalingam, President, Indonesia Tamil Sangam said, “We started these repatriation flights as a service to our community to help Indians and Indonesians return home. It was only possible with the strong support from the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, and from partners like BookMyShow who helped digitize an extremely unwieldy manual process. BookMyShow not only managed customers, but also helped feed critical and necessary reports to multiple government authorities such as the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Health amongst others. BookMyshow’s platform also assisted us holistically to ensure stress free travel to anxious passengers who were stranded here due to various reasons.”