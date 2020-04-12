Booked for violating lockdown in Nellore, YSRCP MLA stages sit-in before cops

The case was registered as a large crowd had gathered at the school premises where Kovvur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy MLA was distributing supplies.

Senior leader of the YSRCP and Kovvur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy was booked by Nellore police for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown and distributing essential food items at a school in the district, leading to a large crowd gathering at the spot. After the FIR was registered against him, the MLA staged a sit-in in front of Buchireddypalem police station on Saturday.

The FIR against Prasanna Kumar Reddy and seven of his followers was registered for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144, which is in place to stop people from gathering in the streets.

The MLA was booked under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code, according to media reports.

Speaking to TNM, Buchireddypalem Sub-Inspector confirmed that a case has been registered against MLA and his allies for violation of the lockdown. The police officials who were with the MLA at the spot have also been pulled up for not ensuring that social distancing was maintained.

According to district police authorities, the MLA was booked for not following social distancing at the school premises where he distributed essential to hundreds of people in town. Irked that a case was filed, the MLA then staged a sit-in protest in front of the Buchireddypalem police station. From there, he called up the District Collector over the phone, asking that the case against him and his followers be withdrawn. After an assurance from the Collector, the MLA called off the protest.

Speaking to the media about the incident, MLA Prasanna said, "Is it justice that we were booked by the Superintendent of Police (SP) doing honest work and coming out to assist the people? I have called off the protest after talking to the Collector on two conditions, one is that there should not be any action against police personnel who participated in the programme, and the case against me should be withdrawn."

He also accused the district SP of not doing his job properly. However, officials have been strictly imposing the lockdown across the district.

As of Sunday 9 am, Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 417 COVID-19 positive cases, while Nellore district has reported over 40 cases.