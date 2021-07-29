Bonnet macaques killed in Karnataka's Hassan district, probe underway

The Forest Department said that the incident looked like a case of “malicious poisoning” and physical injuries indicated that they were attacked.

news Animal rights

Unidentified persons allegedly poisoned a group of Bonnet Macaques, a species of Macaque endemic to south India, killing 38 of them, while one managed to survive the brutality after a forest veterinarian administered treatment to it under their care. In addition to poisoning Bonnet Macaques, unidentified persons had tied them in a gunny bag and beaten them, causing severe physical injuries, leading to their deaths. Their carcasses were found at a road junction at Chowdenahalli in Arehali hobli of Belur taluk in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Wednesday night between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm. The incident came to light when Tejas, a gram panchayat member of Chowdenahalli, saw a lone monkey sitting near a gunny bag. On further investigation, when the gunny bag was opened, mass carcasses of Bonnet Macaque were found.

Members of Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha, an animal welfare organisation, rushed to the spot and took up the rescue act. When the bag was opened, some locals said around 15 managed to escape and Chowdenahalli residents say that, “These Bonnet Macaques might have escaped the brutality on them.”

Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraj told The News Minute that as per preliminary reports, it looks like a case of “malicious poisoning” and physical injuries indicating attack on them. He, however, suspected that the killings to be handwork of people outside Belur taluk since there were no reports of monkey menace in Belur and some unidentified persons either from Sakleshpur in Hassan or from Mudigere in neighboring Chikkamagaluru might have poisoned these Bonnet Macaque and dumped them here, before beating them to death.

Basavaraj added that Bonnet Macaques fall under schedule-2 of the Wildlife Protection Act and investigation is being conducted by the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) with the Forest Department, in coordination with the police. On the escape of 15 Bonnet Macaques, the DCF said, “We searched for any carcass in the vicinity but did not come across any of the dead monkeys so far.”

One of the members present at the spot was Raghu Sakleshpura, a local and member of Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sanha, said that he could sight three of the Bonnet Macaques in the region and suspected that the animals might have come back to the spot in search of other members. The dead Bonnet Macaques included mothers and babies, young and old, stated Raghu, adding that a pall of gloom descended on Chowdenahalli after the incident. Secretary of Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha Sunil Dugare has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 to people who can provide a tip on the culprits, who poisoned the animals.

“The cash prize might increase. At the moment, I have fixed Rs 20,000 in my mind,” added Sunil, stating that, “I announced a reward so that culprits are caught early and such incidents should be repeated.”

Villagers of Chowdenahalli expressed displeasure over the attitude of forest officials saying that “Had the forest officials and vet arrived on spot, there were chances that some of the Bonnet Macaques could have survived.”

An eye witness stated that when residents opened the bag in which Bonnet Macaques were dumped, some of them were in critical condition and immediate medical attention could have saved their lives. The witness alleged that forest officials and a vet arrived late to the spot.

Raghu Sakleshpura felt that instead of poisoning the Bonnet Macaques, the culprits could have taken the assistance of forest officials to drive them away in case they were fed up with the monkey menace, but killing them is unacceptable. He added that he has written a letter to DCF Basavaraj asking for stringent action against culprits. Meanwhile, the locals of Chowdenahalli on Thursday got together and performed the final rites of the animals as per Hindu customs.

Girisha is a freelancer who writes on forests and wildlife.