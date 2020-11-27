Bollywood remake of Prabhas's ‘Chatrapathi’ to star Bellamkonda Srinivas

‘Chatrapathi’, which released in 2005, was directed by SS Rajamouli.

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 blockbuster movie, Chatrapathi, which starred Prabhas in the lead role. The remake will be helmed by another Telugu filmmaker VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. VV Vinayak is known for films such as Tagore, Khaidi No. 150, and Aadi, among others.

The makers are tweaking the script to match with the Bollywood 'sensibilities'. “Chatrapathi is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities,” said Jayantilal Gada in a statement.

Starring south star Prabhas in the lead, Chatrapathi revolved around the story of a young man who is in search of his mother and brother, from whom he separated long back. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles.

The remake marks the reunion of Sreenivas and Vinayak after they worked together in 2014 for Alludu Seenu, which launched Sreenivas as an actor in the Telugu film industry. Alludu Seenu had Samantha too as a lead opposite 27-year-old Srinivas. He has, over the years, featured in films like Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Saakshyam, Kavacham, Rakshasudu and Sita.

"This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It's a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas did is a huge responsibility; but, I am glad I got this, as it's a perfect script," said Bellamkonda Sreenivas in a statement.

