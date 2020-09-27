Bollywood drugs probe: No chase sequences of celebrities, cops warn media

The media frenzy surrounding the case reached a peak on Saturday when Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor arrived for recording statements before the NCB.

news Media

The media frenzy surrounding the Bollywood drugs case took a dangerous turn over the last two days, with visuals of a news channel chasing the car of actor Deepika Padukone going viral on social media. The video created conversation over the safety of the actor and media persons, as the latter was racing on a busy road to come in line with the formerâ€™s vehicle.

Following this, the Mumbai police has warned the media against any such stunts which could endanger lives.

Mediapersons should not endanger their own and others' lives while chasing the vehicles of Bollywood stars who are being questioned in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Mumbai police warned on Saturday.

The media frenzy surrounding the case reached a peak on Saturday when three major stars -- Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor -- arrived for recording statements before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

As the Bollywood actors set out from their residences, media vehicles tried to chase them to catch elusive photographs and video footage up close.

While Deepika and Shraddha Kapoor managed to evade media vehicles in the morning, Sara Ali Khan was followed closely.

Deepika was followed by media when she left after recording her statement in the afternoon.

This finally prompted the Mumbai police to issue a warning.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I), requested media persons not to chase the actors' vehicles as it could endanger their own lives as well as common people on the road.

If the police found any media vehicle chasing the stars in a rash manner, the vehicle will be seized and stern action will be taken against the driver, he said.This seemed to have had some effect, as no 'chase sequences' unfolded when the other two stars left the NCB office in the evening.