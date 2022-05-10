‘Bollywood can't afford me, don't want to waste my time’: Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu also said that he is happy that the idea of what constitutes Indian cinema has been blurred following the success of Telugu films across the country.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Mahesh Babu on Monday, May 9, said that he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over. "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time,” he said. Mahesh Babu was spelling at the trailer launch of trailer actor Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film Major, which Babu is bankrolling.

“The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added.

Major, a multi-lingual biographical drama is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, the movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

Speaking about the performance of Telugu films in recent times, Mahesh Babu said on Monday that he is happy that the lines of what constitutes Indian cinema have "blurred" with the blockbuster performances of Telugu movies across the county. The actor-producer, who has starred in hit films like Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru, said rather than pitching himself as a pan-India actor, his aim was to make movies from the south a countrywide success.

"I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion. "Today the emotion is so strong, films have become so big that the lines have blurred and it's become Indian cinema," Babu said at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture, Major.

Sharing his thoughts about the upcoming film Major, the 46-year-old actor said, "I saw the film last night... And I just want to congratulate the whole team. I have watched so many films, have had so many cinematic experiences, but when I saw this film, I just walked out of the screening and I was silent. I didn't say a word, everything I saw on screen just stayed in mind. I just hugged Sesh.” Major is slated to hit the big screens on June 3. It was simultaneously shot in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Adivi Sesh who is playing the titular role and who has also penned the script, said at the launch event, “Major is not jingoistic in its approach. There is a big difference between being patriotic and being jingoistic. Jingoism implies that we are better than others, on the other hand, patriotism means how much you are willing to do for your country.”

Bollywood star Salman Khan and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran also launched the trailer virtually on their social media pages in Hindi and Malayalam, respectively.

