‘Bollywood being vilified on social media’: Jaya Bachchan in Parliament

In Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan spoke about how the entertainment industry is being vilified to divert the attention of the people in times of depressing financial situation.

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan spoke out against the ‘vilification of the film industry’ in the upper house of the Parliament on Tuesday. She had submitted a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.'

“The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to 5 lakh people and indirect employment to 5 million people. At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is the worst, the industry is being used to divert the attention of the people. She mentioned that the industry is being used to be flogged by social media and the government’s non-support,” Jaya Bachchan said.

Jaya Bachchan also lashed out at people who were from the film industry but were calling it a ‘gutter.’

“I completely disagree and I completely disassociate with this and hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language. There are people in the industry who are the highest taxpayers in the country. They are still being harassed,” the MP said, adding that there are many promises made to the industry but never kept.

Jaya Bachchan’s statement came a day after BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug-related allegations in the Lok Sabha, and had claimed that it was a “conspiracy” by China and Pakistan to destroy the youth of the country. He had added that drug addiction is prevalent in the film industry and lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its good work in apprehending several people. He also urged the central government to take strict action against the culprits.

“I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. It is a shame. This is like poking holes in the plate that serves you food. The industry needs the protection and support of the government,” Jaya Bachchan said.

Watch Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament here:

The issue was raised in Parliament even as the NCB is investigating charges of drug dealing and use of drugs based on chats found on the phone of Rhea Chakraborty, who is being investigated over the death of her late boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, who is currently in judicial custody in Byculla jail, has been accused of organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The anti-drugs agency has called her “an active member of a drugs syndicate.”

Meanwhile, after Jaya Bachchan's tweet, MP Ravi Kishan defended himself, saying that the situation in the industry has changed since he and Jaya joined.

"I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya ji and I joined, the situation was not like this, but now we need to protect the industry," the BJP MP told ANI.