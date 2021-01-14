Bollywood actor Saiee Manjrekar to act with Allu Arjun in Koratala Siva film?

Saiee made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film â€˜Dabangg 3â€™.

Allu Arjun is collaborating with director Koratala Siva for a Telugu film which is likely to release in early 2022. According to the latest reports, Saiee Manjrekar has been signed on to play the lead role in the film. Saiee Manjrekar, who was seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 which released in 2019, will soon be making her debut in Tollywood with the film Major, starring Adivi Sesh. Major, which will be released in Hindi as well, is based on the life of National Security Guard (NSG) commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Tentatively titled AA21, the project was announced last year along with a poster. Announcing the film, Allu Arjun said that he had been waiting to work with Koratala Siva for a long time. The black and white poster, which appears to be a digital painting, showed two men standing in the water on a riverbank, looking into the distance at faraway buildings. The film is being produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, a film distributor.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV â€” Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his last film to release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film which starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead received an overwhelming response from the audience, and became a huge commercial success.

Allu Arjun also has Pushpa coming up, which is directed by Sukumar. The film, which is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. Shooting for the film resumed after a long break in November in Visakhapatnam, but two weeks into the shoot, the makers had to stall work on the project after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. In a recent media interaction, Allu Arjun said that Pushpa will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

