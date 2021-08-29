Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case

A small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have said.

news Crime

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday, August 29, arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case, an official said. Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house in Mumbai. Sources on Sunday said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act. On Saturday, Armaan Kohli was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here, sources in the central agency said.

“The NCB had raided Kohli's home late last evening and then took him to its office after recovering the banned narcotics,” said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He added that what has emerged from the probe till now, the case could have international ramifications as the cocaine seized had originated from South America. "The NCB is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers," Wankhede said.

Kohli's name emerged during the interrogation of a peddler Ajay Raju Singh who was arrested in Worli on Saturday morning, as part of the NCB's all-out war against the drugs mafia. A history-sheeter with a previous case lodged against him by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police, the NCB nabbed Ajay Singh Saturday near the Haji Ali Mausoleum and recovered 25 gms of Mephedrone from him.

Following this, Wankhede said that a first information report has been lodged against both Singh and Kolhi, under various sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway. Kohli had featured in the Salman Khan-starter Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, among other films and was also one of the contestants of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The action against Kohli followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency in Mumbai the day before.