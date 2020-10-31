Body of Telangana coal worker trapped in mine recovered

Naveen, 28, was stuck 44-feet deep after a 1.8-metre roof collapsed in an underground mine.

news Death

Nearly 13 hours after an arduous rescue operation began, the body of 28-year-old Naveen, a coal miner, was retrieved in the early hours of Friday morning. Naveen, an overman, employed in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), was stuck 44-feet deep at Level 66 after a 1.8-metre roof collapsed around 3.20 pm on Thursday in Vakeelpalli underground mine, Ramagundam. His mortal remains were retrieved around 4 am.

According to Naveen’s colleagues, he had gotten married earlier in August. The workers suspect that the roof had weakened due to vibrations from the explosions and because it had been soaked with water. Along with Naveen, two other teammates were working, and they escaped with minor injuries.

The miner Sirdar, who was along with Naveen, went to supervise other works. “Naveen sent his other colleague to get a repairman to fix the machine’s belt. Only Naveen was left in that spot, and was on a call. During this, the roof collapsed,” said Raji Reddy, a leader from the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karimka Sangham.

Meanwhile, officials from the SCCL and local MLA Korukanti Chander paid condolences to the bereaved families and assured help to the victim’s family. Raji Reddy said, “There was a delay in retrieving the body because the rescue team had to dig manually by taking breaks at regular intervals.” He said that the incident was unfortunate as the likelihood of such an accident occurring was very rare. “The process of mining which they were doing was not that risky,” he said.

Hoping for the miraculous escape of Naveen, Nizamabad MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had earlier tweeted on Thursday, “I am praying and hoping that our Singareni brother Naveen who is currently trapped in the Vakeelpalli mine due to a mishap is rescued safely and swiftly.”