Body of Kerala man who slipped and fell from Palakkad’s Nelliampathy falls recovered

A video of him falling had surfaced on social media on Saturday.

news Accident

The body of a man who accidentally died after slipping in the Kambippalam waterfalls of Nelliampathy in Palakkad was recovered on Sunday, September 5. Jaimon aka Jairaj, 36, from Puthankurish in Ernakulam had visited Nelliampathy with friends on Saturday. His body was recovered by fire and rescue service personnel after several hours.

A video of him falling had surfaced in the media on Saturday. In the video he is seen trying to climb a rock near the waterfalls, he later slips and falls into the water. The video was shot by his friends from a car on the road, which is a bit far from the falls. He appears to be the only person who tried to climb the rock in the video. His friends were not seen in the video. One of his friends told the media that while others sat inside the car, Jairaj went to the falls.

The rescue team used ropes to search below the falls and his body was found 500 meters below where he fell. Accidents are frequent in Nelliampathy. While crossing Pothukundy checkpost there are warnings on either side of the road asking visitors not to enter waterfalls or rivers in the area. Apart from that, forest officials also warn the visitors. Even near the waterfalls in Nelliampathy, warning signs and boards are placed. But still accidents happen at the place. In January, two travellers from Tirupur drowned in the Karappara river in Nelliampathy. In 2017, at the same place another man had also died due to drowning. Now the entry to the area is restricted.

Also the spots that attract tourists in Nelliampathy are in remote areas and it takes time for rescue teams to reach in case of accidents. On Saturday, the fire and rescue team reached from Kollangod in Palakkad. Though they spotted the body soon, It was a long effort to retrieve the body.