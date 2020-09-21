Body of Hyderabad man who was swept away into Saroornagar lake recovered

45-year-old Naveen Kumar was trying to help a two-wheeler motorist, when he got swept away.

news Accident

Many hours after he went missing in the Saroornagar lake on Sunday, the body of Naveen Kumar was recovered by rescue teams on Monday. 45-year-old Naveen Kumar was trying to help a two-wheeler driver cross a stream of water in Tapovan colony but he lost his balance and was swept away into the lake on Sunday.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to trace him. The Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told media that the incident was tragic and that NDRF and SDRF officials tried to recover Naveen's body on Sunday night itself but was unable to do so due to the heavy inflow of water into the lake. The officer said, “We have identified that a certain portion of the lake has encroached. We are coordinating with civic authorities to increase security measures here.”

Speaking to TNM the Saroornagar Inspector K Seetharam said, “We recovered his body at noon 3:30 pm from the middle of the lake at its bottom.We have sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem,” he said.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) in the meantime sanctioned Rs 300 crore to cover open drains within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The decision comes shortly after the death of a 12-year-old girl who fell into an open drain on September 18. Her body was recovered over a kilometre away from where she had gone missing.

The decision to grant Rs 300 crore was taken by the MAUD minister at a meeting with department officials on Monday. The open drains which are more than 2 meters wide will be fenced as per National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court guidelines reported CNN-NEWS18.