Boats deployed in Bengaluru suburbs to evacuate people after heavy rains

The IT hub regions of Electronic City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli were among the most affected areas after heavy rains led to inundation.

news Bengaluru Rains 2022

Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city. The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronic City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli. Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday, September 5 stated that Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.

"Instructions are issued to dispatch two State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan," he added. The IT and BT company employees are facing the fury of the heavy rains for more than 10 days. Thousands of professionals were unable to reach their workplaces. Major companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch have asked their employees to work from their homes following major water logging problems.

The techies who got into public transport were forced to walk kilometres as buses were struck in the traffic as roads were being inundated. Those who took private vehicles were also stranded in traffic for hours. The Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur turned into a river as storm water drains were blocked. The residents of the apartments in the area were evacuated with boats.

Chief Minister Bommai also stated that he will be visiting the TK Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district, to manage the drinking water supply to Bengaluru City which has been affected due to the rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night. "I am leaving for Mandya soon after the Teachers' day function to assess the situation", he told reporters in Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

He said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman, engineers, and Secretary of the Urban Development Department are already sent to the unit. The officials of Mandya district are busy draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. The technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions," CM Bommai said.

Read: Car submerged in Bengaluru rains? From repairs to insurance, all you need to know