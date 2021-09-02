Boat capsizes in Kollam, four fishermen die

The boat, which carried 16 fishermen totally, capsized in the rough tidal waves, resulting in the tragedy.

news Accident

Four fishermen died in a boat accident in Azheekal of Kollam district on September 2, Thursday. A boat named Omkaram, which also had a carrier boat, met with an accident at sea. The fishermen tried to swim to the shore as the boat was not far from the beach. However, four of them died while 12 fishermen reached the shore safely according to initial reports. The boat capsized due to rough tidal waves, resulting in the tragedy. The deceased fishermen were identified as Thankappan, Sunildath, Sudevan and Sreekumar.

The accident occurred around one nautical mile from Azheekal beach in the morning, soon after the boat carrying 16 fishermen ventured out into the sea for fishing, the police said. According to the other fishermen, the boat overturned following sudden high tidal waves. The sea had been calm until then.

Fishing boats in the area reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. The police said that while six fishermen escaped from the ill-fated boat, 10 persons who suffered injuries were taken to various hospitals in Karunagappally and other areas. However, four of them lost their lives.

The deceased hail from different fishing hamlets in the area. Eyewitnesses who were on shore told the media that the sea was very rough. The incident happened around 10.30 am. They added that though everyone on the boat had almost reached, some of them couldn't make it to the shore in time.

Some of the locals said that a similar accident had taken place recently. They also alleged that there aren't any facilities to rescue the fishermen who meet with an accident on their coast. Omkaram is a small motorised boat in which 10 to 15 people can go fishing.

"I express my deep concern at the death of the fishermen. The government should compensate their families. I have asked Congress workers in the area to extend all support. The government should ensure proper treatment for the injured," VD Satheesan, Opposition leader, said.