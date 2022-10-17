BMW accident that killed four in UP: Victims live-streamed video minutes before crash

The accident happened on Friday, October 14 and minutes before, a passenger went live on Facebook with the camera fixed on the speedometer, which shows the speed at 230 km per hour.

Four persons were killed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh after the BMW car they were travelling in collided with a container truck, a senior official said. The accident happened on Friday, October 14, and the car was reportedly being driven at a very high speed of 230 km per hour on the Purvanchal Expressway. Just minutes before the accident, a passenger sitting in the car went live on Facebook with the camera fixed on the speedometer, which showed the speed at 230 km per hour. In a video that went viral, a man can also be heard on camera saying, “all four will die”.

The BMW going from Sultanpur was hit by the container coming from the opposite direction on the expressway under the Haliapur police station area, the official said. The police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials soon rushed to the spot. District Magistrate Ravish Kumar and Superintendent P Somen Burma soon reached the spot and directed the SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) to take necessary action. The deceased were identified as Anand Prakash (35), resident of Dehri, Bihar, Akhilesh Singh (35) and Deepak Kumar (37), both from Aurangabad, Bihar while efforts were on to identify the fourth deceased, the DM said.

Last week, a car got stuck in a 5 ft deep and 15 ft wide pothole on the expressway after heavy rains. The expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in February-March. The Purvanchal Expressway connects Lucknow to Ghazipur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021, ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in March 2022.