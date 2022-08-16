BMTC’s I-Day free bus passes a hit in Bengaluru, but shortage of buses emerges

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) had offered free bus rides across the city on August 15 to celebrate 25 years of service.

Bengalureans were able to travel across the city for free on Independence Day, as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) announced that all bus rides would be free as India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence. This included not just the regular city buses, but also AC and the customised Volvo buses as well. The BMTC had also launched the programme to celebrate 25 years of service in Bengaluru.

Citizens and public transport enthusiasts appreciated the BMTC’s move, as it encouraged the public not to rely on private vehicles to commute. Many were excited about the announcement, and Bengaluru’s bus stops saw higher-than-normal crowds. Deccan Herald reported that ridership for the day crossed 35 lakh, which was a significant jump from the weekday average of 27 lakh during the pandemic.

Srinivas Alavalli, the Head of Civic Participation of the NGO Janaagraha, said that he hopes this was not a one-time event, and that the BMTC will have more such events to encourage public transport. “There are many people who are interested in taking buses but are hesitant for many reasons and this kind of initiative encourages them,” he said, adding, “Particularly, the airport buses were all full, which tells you that if you make commuting feasible, people will switch to using buses. The fare of an airport bus costs Rs 250 to 290 per person. Lots of people carpool as that will be cheaper than taking a bus.”

Many citizens also took to social media to share the experience of travelling around the city for free on Monday, August 15. However, even though it was a holiday and public transport ridership increased, Bengaluru saw major traffic snarls at various points. Further, commuters were not very happy with the BMTC for not being equipped to handle the demand for bus services on Monday, as there were long queues and a shortage of buses reported across the city.

